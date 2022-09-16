Monness Crespi & Hardt Lowers Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $70.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Spectrum Brands has a 52 week low of $48.59 and a 52 week high of $107.22.

Spectrum Brands ( NYSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $818.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.88 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 3.41%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 119,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

