MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2022

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.03. 63,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,672. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.76 and a 200 day moving average of $319.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.