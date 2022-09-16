MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.19–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $300.00 million-$303.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.85 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock traded down $12.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.03. 63,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,924,672. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.76 and a 200 day moving average of $319.83. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Barclays decreased their price target on MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.83.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total transaction of $1,319,869.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,824,680.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,789 shares of company stock worth $18,925,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

