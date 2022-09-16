Modus Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 32.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 10,641 shares in the last quarter. American Trust grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 38.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 41,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finer Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 36,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

NYSE PG opened at $137.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $327.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

