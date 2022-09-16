Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Trading Up 0.7%

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $37.00. 214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.74.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 3.08%.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells heavy machinery worldwide. The company operates through Energy Systems; Plants & Infrastructure Systems; Logistics, Thermal & Drive Systems; and Aircraft, Defense & Space segments. It offers thermal, renewable energy, nuclear, engine, nuclear power generation, and chemical power plants, lithium-ion battery products, and oil and gas production plants, as well as fuel cells; civil aircrafts and engines, aviation equipment, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul of aircrafts; and launch vehicles and services, rocket engines, reaction control systems, space stations, rocket launchers, rocket engine combustion test facilities, and electronic parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.