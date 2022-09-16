Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.57

Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.57 and traded as low as C$0.45. Mirasol Resources shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 10,642 shares changing hands.

Mirasol Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a market cap of C$21.09 million and a PE ratio of -4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 14.40 and a quick ratio of 13.61.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is Sascha-Marcelina project, which covers an area of 30,600 ha located in Santa Cruz, Argentina. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

