Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $9,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,664,159. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.21.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.301 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

