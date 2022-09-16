MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Trading 2.5% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) traded up 2.5% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.90. 108,492 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,014,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Specifically, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at $681,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MFA Financial news, CEO Craig L. Knutson acquired 2,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.81 per share, for a total transaction of $26,711.51. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,062.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Wulfsohn bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $32,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 63,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,012.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,821 shares of company stock worth $84,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

MFA Financial Trading Up 2.4 %

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.