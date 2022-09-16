MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) CFO Stephen D. Yarad Buys 2,275 Shares

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen D. Yarad bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,291.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
MFA Financial Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.70. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.20.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.
Institutional Trading of MFA Financial
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Further Reading
