MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) CFO Stephen D. Yarad Buys 2,275 Shares

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen D. Yarad bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $24,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,291.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MFA Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MFA stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,408,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,392. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average of $13.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 1.70. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $19.20.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

MFA Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -338.46%.

Institutional Trading of MFA Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,109,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 835,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,545,000 after buying an additional 404,324 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,951,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,956,000 after buying an additional 122,878 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,506,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,162,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,292,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,267,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

MFA Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.