MetaHash Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.35 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Over the last week, #MetaHash has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $6.35 million and approximately $24,830.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 550.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About #MetaHash
#MetaHash was first traded on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,666,350,204 coins and its circulating supply is 3,484,925,007 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash. The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
#MetaHash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.