Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Sets New 1-Year Low at $155.17

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $155.17 and last traded at $157.25, with a volume of 2224 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $160.34.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.00.

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

In related news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,022.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $135,894.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,373.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $73,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,022.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,562 shares of company stock worth $1,264,266 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 5,538 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 10,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

