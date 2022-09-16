Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.14.

Shares of MMSI stock opened at $59.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.30. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total transaction of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,436 shares of company stock worth $1,627,142 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,180,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 148,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,457.3% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 88,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 83,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Merit Medical Systems by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

