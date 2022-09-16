MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $179.78

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.78 and traded as low as $171.05. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien shares last traded at $171.05, with a volume of 158 shares trading hands.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

