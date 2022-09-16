Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MRO. Barclays reduced their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.17) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.60) target price on shares of Melrose Industries in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 198.20 ($2.39).

Get Melrose Industries alerts:

Melrose Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of LON MRO opened at GBX 111.75 ($1.35) on Tuesday. Melrose Industries has a twelve month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 187.40 ($2.26). The stock has a market cap of £4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 135.99.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.