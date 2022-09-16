Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,059 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MDT traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $89.99. 203,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,035,586. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. The company has a market cap of $119.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $85.66 and a 1-year high of $132.34.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.28%.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

