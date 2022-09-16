McLean Asset Management Corp Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $434,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,424,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 22,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $1.01 on Friday, hitting $133.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,729. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.06. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.16 and a 52-week high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.