McLean Asset Management Corp Invests $23.28 Million in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 988,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,275,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 9.3% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. McLean Asset Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

DFAC traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. 7,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,961. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.42. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $29.33.

