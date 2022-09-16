McLean Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 5,730 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Danske started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,840.50.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,700,376. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $53.63 and a 52 week high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. The stock has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a PE ratio of -142.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

