McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in McKesson by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $1,430,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Price Performance

NYSE MCK traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $341.29. The company had a trading volume of 12,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,998. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.90 and its 200 day moving average is $325.79. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.89 and a fifty-two week high of $375.23. The company has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares in the company, valued at $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

