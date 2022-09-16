McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.50. 3,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,291. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.67 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

