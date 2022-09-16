McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.63-$2.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.32 billion-$6.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.55 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.65-$0.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MKC shares. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.25.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $78.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,243. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.67 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 408.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

