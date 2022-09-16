McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,796 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,297 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 328,589 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $69,766,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 4,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $4.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.90. 251,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average of $180.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,404,484 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

