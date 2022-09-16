MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MXL. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, MaxLinear has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.33.

MaxLinear stock opened at $34.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. MaxLinear has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $280.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 46.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at about $947,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MaxLinear by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MaxLinear by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

