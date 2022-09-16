Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 804 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $235.16. 332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,550. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.76 and a 200-day moving average of $242.11.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

