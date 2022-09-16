Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 5,595 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 43,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,162,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,763,000 after buying an additional 35,632 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $392,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ECL stock traded down $4.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.63. The stock had a trading volume of 10,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

