Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $14,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 207.0% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chubb Price Performance

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,249. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.85. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $171.96 and a 52-week high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.