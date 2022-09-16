Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $67.66 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,481 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.12% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $67,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,879. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

