Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV lifted its holdings in 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 7,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.26. 77,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,887,004. 3M has a one year low of $115.98 and a one year high of $186.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.07. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

