Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 242.7% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 58,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,820. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $111.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.30. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

