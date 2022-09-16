Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for 2.5% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC owned 0.12% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Down 1.3 %

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $14,450,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 272,450 shares in the company, valued at $19,684,512.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 200,000 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 272,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,684,512.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $350,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,816 shares in the company, valued at $135,346.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, reaching $75.49. 8,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,578. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.69 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

