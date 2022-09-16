Martin Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $75,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.05. 191,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,954. The firm has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

