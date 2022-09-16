Marshall T. Reynolds Buys 7,842 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) Director Marshall T. Reynolds acquired 7,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $24,859.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Energy Services of America Trading Up 4.3 %
ESOA opened at $3.42 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.
Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Energy Services of America Company Profile
Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energy Services of America (ESOA)
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Energy Services of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Services of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.