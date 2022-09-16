Marshall T. Reynolds Buys 7,842 Shares of Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Stock

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) Director Marshall T. Reynolds acquired 7,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.17 per share, for a total transaction of $24,859.14. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,819,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,768,677.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Energy Services of America Trading Up 4.3 %

ESOA opened at $3.42 on Friday. Energy Services of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.17 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Energy Services of America in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Services of America by 200.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

Energy Services of America Corporation provides contracting services for utilities and energy related companies in the United States. It constructs, replaces, and repairs interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies; and provides services relating to pipeline, storage facilities, and plant works.

