Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Buys 206 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $529.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.98.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.35%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

