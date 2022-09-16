Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRNS. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,349,000 after buying an additional 441,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,859,000. Bleichroeder LP boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,322,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 259,963 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 362.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $248.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.13). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 386.11% and a negative return on equity of 266.12%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

