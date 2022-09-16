Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Acquired by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3,668.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,890,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,555 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.2 %

Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.20. The stock had a trading volume of 151,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,067,521. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.13.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.