Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 22,807 shares traded.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.
