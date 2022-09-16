Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.68

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.68 and traded as low as $5.51. Manhattan Bridge Capital shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 22,807 shares traded.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.