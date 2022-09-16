Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 189,200 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the August 15th total of 153,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Mammoth Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of TUSK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.16. 1,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,707. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Mammoth Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 25.24% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $89.68 million during the quarter.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.