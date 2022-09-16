Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Macmahon Holdings Limited provides mining and civil construction services to mining companies in Australia, Indinesia, Malaysia, and South Africa. The company operates in three segments: Surface Mining, Underground Mining, and International Mining. Its surface mining services include mine planning and analysis, drill and blast, bulk and selective mining, crushing and screening, fixed plant maintenance, water management, and equipment operation and maintenance.

