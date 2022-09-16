Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH) to Issue $0.00 Final Dividend

Macmahon Holdings Limited (ASX:MAH – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, September 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th.
Macmahon Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
About Macmahon
Read More
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Macmahon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macmahon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.