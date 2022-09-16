Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mace Security International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MACE remained flat at $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,163. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.02. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.23.

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells personal safety and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace brand, as well as self defense products for women.

