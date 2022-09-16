Lynch & Associates IN Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Lynch & Associates IN grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 17.4% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 131,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KO opened at $59.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $257.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

