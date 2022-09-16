Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Shares Down 1.1%

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.46 and last traded at $12.46. Approximately 23,307 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 41,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Luther Burbank Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.30 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 40.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Luther Burbank Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 75,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 242.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Luther Burbank in the 2nd quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

