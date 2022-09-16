Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 9.0% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $16,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,886,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Karlinski Andrew C now owns 5,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $287.35. 2,765,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,006,536. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.63 and its 200-day moving average is $314.33.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

