Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the period.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVOL stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 3,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,628. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $28.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

