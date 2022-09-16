Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,200 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,699,000 after buying an additional 1,807,375 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 764,129 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded down $1.24 on Friday, reaching $91.30. The company had a trading volume of 30,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,271. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.73 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

