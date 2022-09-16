Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. 25,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

