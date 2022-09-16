Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 501 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.71. 1,543,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,917,672. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.05 and a 1 year high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.