Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,420 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 100.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,862,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932,343 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,593,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,252,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,120,000 after acquiring an additional 491,126 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after purchasing an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,226,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,307,000 after purchasing an additional 65,084 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JEPI stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.06. 11,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,355,596. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $52.54 and a 52 week high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.