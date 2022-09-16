Loop Capital Downgrades Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to Hold

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $70.00. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s previous close.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Match Group from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $182.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 180.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $794.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.58 per share, with a total value of $1,017,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 181.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

