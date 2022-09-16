Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Trading Down 0.2%

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.34 and last traded at $19.93. 812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.98.

Logan Ridge Finance Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Logan Ridge Finance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 303.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 7.9% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 13,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance in the first quarter valued at about $542,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its position in shares of Logan Ridge Finance by 69.1% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 76,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 31,440 shares in the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market and middle market, equity co-investment in sponsored companies.

