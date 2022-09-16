Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.09

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$115.09 and traded as high as C$116.94. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at C$114.68, with a volume of 363,834 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on L. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$133.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$123.78.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Loblaw Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.29 billion and a PE ratio of 19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$118.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$115.19.

Loblaw Companies Dividend Announcement

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$12.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies Limited will post 7.2126788 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,829,477.85. In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 17,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.59, for a total value of C$2,147,645.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,829,477.85. Also, Director Richard Dufresne sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.43, for a total transaction of C$1,746,505.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$685,095.89. Insiders sold a total of 44,958 shares of company stock valued at $5,325,901 over the last three months.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.