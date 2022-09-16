Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.08. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 782,301 shares changing hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.10.

About Liquidmetal Technologies

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc, a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and parts from bulk amorphous alloys to customers in various industries in the United States and internationally. It provides bulk amorphous alloy custom products and parts for applications, which include non-consumer electronic devices, medical products, automotive components, and sports and leisure goods.

